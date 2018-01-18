ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Is Cricketer Of The Year, Captain Of Test And ODI Teams

India captain Virat Kohli was today named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Cricketer of the Year. The stylish right-hander was also named ODI Cricketer of the Year. The ICC also picked Kohli to captain the Test and ODI Teams of the Year. Kohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight hundreds), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven hundreds), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153 in the qualification period from September 21, 2016 to the end of 2017. At the age of 29, Kohli has already scored 32 ODI centuries and has his hero Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 well and truly in his sights. This is the second time in succession that an Indian won the overall cricketer of the year award. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had claimed the honour last year.