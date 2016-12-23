 
World No. 1 R Ashwin Named Cricketer Of The Year By ICC, Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 23 December 2016 11:59 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin was named Test Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performance during the year at the ICC Awards 2016. He was India's top bowler in tests

Powered by Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance, India dominated Test cricket in 2016. © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Cricketer of the Year 2016, as well as the Cricketer of the Year 2016, in the ICC Awards announced today.

ICC named the Tamil Nadu off-spinner the Test Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performance during the year. Ashwin is currently ranked No. 1 in the bowlers' list in Tests.

He also won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being named the Cricketer of the Year 2016.

Ashwin is in august company. Previous winners of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy include Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010).

Other winners include Andrew Flintoff and Jacques Kallis (jointly in 2005), Ricky Ponting (2006, 2007), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2008), Mitchell Johnson (2009, 2014), Jonathan Trott (2011), Kumar Sangakkara (2012), Michael Clarke (2013) and Steve Smith (2015).

Ashwin also becomes the second Indian player to hold both the awards at the same time, following up on Dravid's feat in 2004.

Kallis (2005), Ponting (2006), Sangakkara (2012), Clarke (2013), Johnson (2014) and Smith (2015) are the other players to annex both the awards in the same year.

Ashwin played eight Tests during the voting period of September 14, 2015, to September 20, 2016. He took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in those matches and added another 27 wickets in 19 T20 internationals.

Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin's was in sensational form in 2016
  • Ashwin also played a key role with the bat for India
  • Ashwin powered India to the top of the ICC Test team rankings
