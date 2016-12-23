World No. 1 R Ashwin Named Cricketer Of The Year By ICC, Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Cricketer of the Year 2016, as well as the Cricketer of the Year 2016, in the ICC Awards announced today.

ICC named the Tamil Nadu off-spinner the Test Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performance during the year. Ashwin is currently ranked No. 1 in the bowlers' list in Tests.

He also won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being named the Cricketer of the Year 2016.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the ICC Cricketer of the Year, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy! Congratulations! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/OEEMK7GOda — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

Ravichandran Ashwin also picks up ICC Test Cricketer of the Year after an outstanding year for India! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/jCjpxDKgjK — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

ICC Cricketer of the Year @ashwinravi99 says thanks after winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and Test Cricketer of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/B3eW9ZIEZs — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

Ashwin is in august company. Previous winners of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy include Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010).

Other winners include Andrew Flintoff and Jacques Kallis (jointly in 2005), Ricky Ponting (2006, 2007), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2008), Mitchell Johnson (2009, 2014), Jonathan Trott (2011), Kumar Sangakkara (2012), Michael Clarke (2013) and Steve Smith (2015).

Ashwin also becomes the second Indian player to hold both the awards at the same time, following up on Dravid's feat in 2004.

Congratulations @ashwinravi99! Weaving a magical journey, one game at a time. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/PJA0SH9cs9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 23, 2016

Kallis (2005), Ponting (2006), Sangakkara (2012), Clarke (2013), Johnson (2014) and Smith (2015) are the other players to annex both the awards in the same year.

Ashwin played eight Tests during the voting period of September 14, 2015, to September 20, 2016. He took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in those matches and added another 27 wickets in 19 T20 internationals.