ICC Announces Schedule For Women's World T20 Qualifiers

Defending champions Bangladesh will play Papua New Guinea while previous runners-up Ireland will take on Namibia on the opening day of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 to be held in Scotland from August 31 to September 7. The league-cum-knockout tournament, which decides the two qualifiers for the Women's T20 in Australia in 2020 , will also see Scotland take on the USA and Thailand fight it out with the Netherlands, as all eight teams play on the opening day at the two venues -- the Forfarshire Cricket Club in Dundee and the Arbroath Cricket Club.

Namibia were named as a replacement for Zimbabwe, having finished second in the Africa regional qualifiers earlier this year, while the Netherlands (Europe), Papua New Guinea (East Asia-Pacific), Thailand (Asia) and the USA (Americas) made it after winning their respective qualifying events. Scotland qualified as hosts.

The eight teams are divided into two groups to decide the semi-finalists, with the winners of the two semi-finals ensuring a place at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in the Australian cities of Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney from 21 February to 8 March next year.

Bangladesh, Scotland, PNG and the USA form Group A, while Group B consists of Ireland, Thailand, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The teams also get to play a warm-up match each ahead of the tournament, on August 29.

Both semi-finals (on 5 September) and the final will be played at the Forfarshire Cricket Club with the final to be played on September 7.