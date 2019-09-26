 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

International Cricket Council Announces Massive Partnership With Social Media Giant

Updated: 26 September 2019 15:56 IST

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup became an unprecedented success as it netted around 4.6 billion video views across ICC's digital and social media platforms.

International Cricket Council Announces Massive Partnership With Social Media Giant
ICC has collaborated with Facebook for carrying out a range of digital content across four years. © Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a partnership with social media giant Facebook for carrying out a range of digital content across four years. The content will include match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content. "We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the global cricket family for this multi-year, multi-market partnership which is a first for our sport. The combination of one of the world's most-watched sports with one of the world's largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement.

"Throughout the competitive bid process, we received tremendous interest from a range of platforms, all of whom recognise the phenomenal reach of cricket. In Facebook, we have a genuine partner who shares in our ambition to continue to grow and deepen engagement with cricket fans globally using its platforms," he added.

Facebook has also been made the exclusive digital content rights partner for ICC global events in the Indian sub-continent and will also carry post-match recaps throughout the rest of the world through to 2023.

Earlier this year, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup became an unprecedented success as it netted around 4.6 billion video views across ICC's digital and social media platforms.

"We are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the most exciting moments in cricket to Facebook Watch and to chart the next stage of technology-led transformation in cricket. With Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the ICC has an exceptional opportunity to leverage our family of apps to serve current sports fans as well as bring in an entirely new generation of fans," Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director Facebook India said.

"With this partnership, we will be able to serve these fans with the kind of premium content that can ignite new conversations, new connections and new followership. The future of AR and VR is being charted by Facebook and we are excited about the possibility of bringing the best of our innovations to fans around the world," he added.

The package includes major global events of ICC such as Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Men's T20 World Cup 2020, Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 among others.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC announced a four-year deal with Facebook
  • ICC has signed the deal for carrying out digital content
  • The deal includes coverage of major global events of ICC
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Rise In ICC T20I Rankings After South Africa Series
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Rise In ICC T20I Rankings After South Africa Series
ICC Corrects Mistake After Being Trolled For Rahul Dravid Gaffe
ICC Corrects Mistake After Being Trolled For Rahul Dravid Gaffe
Two Hong Kong Cricketers Receive Life Bans For Match-Fixing
Two Hong Kong Cricketers Receive Life Bans For Match-Fixing
Bangladesh To Host Zimbabwe Despite ICC Ban
Bangladesh To Host Zimbabwe Despite ICC Ban
TV Umpires To Call Front-Foot No-Balls On Trial Basis
TV Umpires To Call Front-Foot No-Balls On Trial Basis
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.