ICC Adds Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland And UAE To ODI Team Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expanded the ODI Team Rankings to 16 teams. Nepal, Scotland, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates have all joined the 12 Test-playing countries on the ODI list, which is headed by 2019 World Cup hosts England. This elevation means all ODIs these four teams will play against other sides on the table henceforth will count towards a team's rating points and performance in the rankings table.

"The Netherlands secured ODI status and a place in the 13-team ODI league by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship last year, while Scotland, Nepal and the UAE earned ODI status by finishing as the three leading Associates (along with the Dutch) in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018," the ICC said in a media release.

"Scotland have been ranked in 13th place on 28 points - 10 points behind 12th ranked Ireland - while the UAE are another 10 points behind on 18 in 14th position. The Netherlands have 13 rating points and Nepal have 0 ratings point, but they will reflect on the ICC ODI team rankings table after both have played four more ODIs," the release added.

Teams earn points from each match they play against oppositions with an ODI rating. Points and matches played between 1 May 2015 and 30 April 2017 will be weighted at 50 percent, whereas matches played after 1 May 2017 will be weighted at 100 per cent.

The positions of the 12 Test playing countries, who were already on the table, has not been affected by the introduction of these new teams.

The table is headed by England, who will host the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India are ranked second, three points behind England, while ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan are in sixth place.