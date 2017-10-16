 
I Love Anushka Sharma For Her Honesty: Virat Kohli

Updated: 16 October 2017 19:32 IST

It's not often that India cricket captain Virat Kohli talks about Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma or their relationship.

Actor Anushka Sharma with cricketer Virat Kohli © Mid-Day

So yesterday when he spoke to Bollywood super star Aamir Khan about her on a show on Zee TV, we were all ears... and eyes! 

In case you missed it, here's what they said.

Aamir: "I have known Anushka for a long time and have worked with her too. She's a great person but I'd like to ask you what's the one quality in her that you like most?

Virat: "The best quality that I love about her is that she's super honest. I have learnt a lot from her." Cool, na?



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team
  • Anushka Sharma is a well known actress
  • Kohli revealed that he loves Anushka's honesty
