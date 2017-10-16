I Love Anushka Sharma For Her Honesty: Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma with cricketer Virat Kohli © Mid-Day
It's not often that India cricket captain Virat Kohli talks about Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma or their relationship.
So yesterday when he spoke to Bollywood super star Aamir Khan about her on a show on Zee TV, we were all ears... and eyes!
In case you missed it, here's what they said.
Aamir: "I have known Anushka for a long time and have worked with her too. She's a great person but I'd like to ask you what's the one quality in her that you like most?
Virat: "The best quality that I love about her is that she's super honest. I have learnt a lot from her." Cool, na?
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments