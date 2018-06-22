''I Am 100 Percent Fit, Ready To Go'': Virat Kohli Ahead Of UK Tour

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri addressed the media in a pre-departure press conference in New Dehli ahead of the Men in Blue's much-awaited tour of England that begins on July 3. The 29-year-old was ruled out from participating in the County championship for Surrey CCC in the month of June but insisted that he is fully fit and ready to face new challenges. "I wanted to experience the conditions in England, but in hindsight, I'm glad I didn't go there while I wasn't fully fit. It's better to be even 90 percent fit and skip. I am at 110 percent and ready to go," Kohli said about his fitness. He had suffered a neck injury during the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India are number one Test side in the world, while England sit atop the ODI rankings. The contest between the top sides will definitely be challenging for both the teams but the hosts will have the advantage of playing in home conditions. However, both Kohli and Shastri believe that their team is ready to play "difficult cricket" and will give a stiff competition to England.

"We are looking forward to playing difficult cricket. That is the only way we can improve as a team and improve. We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travelers. These are exciting times for Indian cricket," said Kohli.

"We are going to England to win, not to take a stroll on the road and have coffee. It'll be serious business once we step onto the field" Kohli said about his team's confidence.

Kohli had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, where he amassed 1,332 runs in 13 Tests at a brilliant average of 74, while he averaged 84.22 for his 1,516 runs in 27 ODIs during the period. In the six Tests played in the 2017-18 seasons, Kohli scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while ODI average stands at 75.50.

Team India will travel to England and Ireland on June 23, 2018. The visitors will play two T20Is against Ireland and three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against England.