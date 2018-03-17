 
Hyderabad Or Rajkot May Host India's First Ever Day-Night Test

Updated: 17 March 2018 19:36 IST

Either Hyderabad or Rajkot may host India's maiden day-night Test match when the West Indies will arrive for a tour, later this year.

Either Hyderabad or Rajkot may host India's maiden day-night Test match. © AFP

Either Hyderabad or Rajkot may host India's maiden day-night Test match when the West Indies will arrive for a tour, later this year. The BCCI on Saturday finalised Indian team's home series itinerary and picked the two centres for hosting Test matches during the West Indies tour. "If the Committee of Administrators (CoA) gives its approval, one of the two centres will host the Test under floodlights," a BCCI source told PTI.

The CoA was unhappy that acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary had explored had discussed the possibility of playing a day-night Test with Ravi Shastri even as the head coach was not averse to the idea.

According to India's home series itinerary, the Indian team will play only three Test matches at home -- the historic first against Afghanistan in June along with two more against West Indies in October after Diwali.

Apart from that, India will also host the Caribbeans for five ODIs in Mumbai, Guwahati, Korchi, Indore and Pune in early November.

The series will end with three Twenty20 Internationals at Kolkata, Chennai and Kanpur. The Kolkata T20 will held on November 4 but dates for other matches are yet to be known.

CAB president Sourav Ganguly was a special invitee (as technical committee chairman) at the Tours and Fixtures Committee meeting today.

Apart from Ganguly, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and Rajan Tiwary were present. CEO Rahul Johri is in Dubai for a strategic group meeting of ICC while acting president CK Khanna didn't attend due to personal reasons.

India will leave for Australia after the Twenty20 series for a two-month long tour.

They will again host Australia for five ODIs and two T20 Internationals in February-March.

The five ODIs will be held in Mohali (February 24), Hyderabad (February 27), Nagpur (March 2), Delhi (March 5) and Ranchi (March 8).

The two T20 Internationals will be held in Bengaluru (March 10) and Visakhapatnam (March 13).

When contacted, BCCI acting president CK Khanna told PTI:"It is only good that Delhi gets to host matches in March as there won't be any problems of air pollution like it happened during the Sri Lanka Test match, last December."

Show Comments
