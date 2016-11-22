 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Hyderabad Cricket Association Accepts Lodha Committee Recommendations

Updated: 22 November 2016 10:59 IST

A unanimous resolution accepting the recommendations of the Lodha Committee was passed during an SGM held in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad Cricket Association Accepts Lodha Committee Recommendations
HCA passed a unanimous resolution accepting the recommendations of the Lodha panel. © PTI

Hyderabad:

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has amended its memorandum, rules and regulations to bring them in conformity with the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Hyderabad.

A unanimous resolution was passed to the effect at the SGM held at HCA's registered office at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, HCA said in a release.

Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • HCA has accepted the recommendations of the Lodha Committee
  • A resolution was passed to the effect on Sunday
  • The decision was taken during a Special General Meeting
Related Articles
Pakistan Aim To Fight Back In Second Test With Red Ball
Pakistan Aim To Fight Back In Second Test With Red Ball
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka by Seven Wickets to Enter Semis
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka by Seven Wickets to Enter Semis
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.