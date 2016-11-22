Hyderabad Cricket Association Accepts Lodha Committee Recommendations

HCA passed a unanimous resolution accepting the recommendations of the Lodha panel. © PTI
Hyderabad:
The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has amended its memorandum, rules and regulations to bring them in conformity with the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Hyderabad.
A unanimous resolution was passed to the effect at the SGM held at HCA's registered office at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, HCA said in a release.