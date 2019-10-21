 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

The Hundred Draft: Rashid Khan Taken With First Pick, Chris Gayle Misses Out

Updated: 21 October 2019 08:46 IST

Hundred Draft: Rashid Khan was Trent Rockets first pick out of the 96 cricketers selected to compete in the first season of The Hundred.

The Hundred Draft: Rashid Khan Taken With First Pick, Chris Gayle Misses Out
Hundred Draft: Rashid Khan was made the first overall pick by the Trent Rockets. © AFP

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan star, became the first player selected in The Hundred draft, but West Indies legend Chris Gayle wasn't selected for next year's tournament. Rashid Khan has enjoyed a superb start to his international career, with 81 wickets at 12.03 in Twenty20 making him ideal for the new eight-team UK-based competition featuring 100 balls per innings. The 21-year-old spinner was made the first overall pick in The Hundred draft by the Trent Rockets on Sunday. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell went next to the Southern Brave, with Australia batsman Aaron Finch third to the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers as the first-round picks came thick and fast.

Gayle was not among them and, with players not eligible to be selected if they failed to make their allotted price point, the 37-year-old will be absent from the competition.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada were also unpicked.

The majority of England's one-day international players had already been allocated to teams before the draft.

Each team had two picks in the first round, except the Phoenix, Spirit and Oval Invincibles who had allocated the second spots in the 125,000-pound price band to "local icon" players.

The Welsh Fire selected Australia duo Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith, with the Invincibles adding West Indies spinner Sunil Narine to the pre-selected Jason Roy.

The Manchester Originals pair South Africa spinner Imran Tahir with Dane Vilas, already a successful T20 Blast overseas player for Lancashire.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit) and Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix) completed the first selections, accompanying 'icon' picks Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali respectively.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the highest-profile name taken in round two, heading to Birmingham, while the Spirit paired Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir.

Round three started with two overseas picks, Australia bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile to the Rockets and Pakistan's Shadab Khan to the Brave.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan made first overall pick in the Hundred draft by Trent Rockets
  • West Indies legend Chris Gayle not selected for next year's tournament
  • West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell went next to the Southern Brave
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan's Injury A Concern For Afghanistan Ahead Of Tri-Series Final
Retiring Hamilton Masakadza Leads Zimbabwe To Maiden Win Over Afghanistan
Retiring Hamilton Masakadza Leads Zimbabwe To Maiden Win Over Afghanistan
Video Of Kids Dancing After Afghanistan
Video Of Kids Dancing After Afghanistan's Test Win In Bangladesh Is Viral
Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi Retires From Test Cricket, Receives Winning Farewell
One-Off Test: Rashid Khan
One-Off Test: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan Pile Misery On Bangladesh On Day 3
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.