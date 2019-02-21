George Dockrell and Stuart Poynter established an unbeaten 67-runs partnership as Ireland posted a respectable 132/6 in their allotted 20 overs in the first T20 International at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. The pair bailed Ireland out from danger of getting dismissed below 100 runs against an impressive Afghan bowling attack. While Dockrell remained unbeaten on 34 runs from 28 balls, wicket-keeper Stuart Poynter coming in to bat at number eight made 31 runs off 28 balls. Both of them hit two fours and a six. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets each. While, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Karim Janat chipped in with a wicket each. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

21:11 IST: End of 11 overs as Afghanistan reach 65 with a loss of five wickets.

21:09 IST: Thompson is leaving the field as he has pulled a hamstring. Simi Singh will complete the over.

21:08 IST: After 10.3 overs, Ireland were 60/4. Afghanistan are 64/5.

21:05 IST: At halfway stage, Afghanistan have reached 62/5. With five wickets in hand, they still require 71 runs from 60 balls.

21:04 IST: Wide. Getkate bowls a wide in what has been a good over so far.

20:53 IST: OUT! Debutant Shane Getkate bags his first international wicket as Sharafuddin Ashraf top-edges the ball. Joshua Little took an easy catch as the ball was in the air for a long time.

20:51 IST: A half-hearted appeal for an edge by Thompson but the umpire isn't convinced.

20:48 IST: End of the powerplay as Afghanistan are 43/4 in six overs. Sharafuddin Ashraf is the new batsman at the crease.

20:46 IST: OUT! Little strikes as Kevin O'Brien takes a low catch. Shenwari has been dismissed for 17. Afghanistan lose their fourth wicket on 43 runs.

20:41 IST: Wide! Little starts the over with a short ball. Afghanistan are 43/3.

20:38 IST: FOUR! It was an action replay of the previous boundary. But this time it came from the bat of Nabi.

20:36 IST: FOUR! Shinwari gets another boundary as the ball took a thick outside edge to beat the slip cordon.

20:35 IST: All-rounder Mohammad Nabi is the new batsman at the crease. He joins Shinwari.

20:34 IST: OUT! Karim Janat is dismissed for a duck. Afghanistan lose their third wicket.

20:31 IST: OUT! Boyd Rankin strikes as Ireland dismiss the dangerous looking Hazratullah Zazai for 11.

20:29 IST: FOUR! It was driven powerfully by Shamiullah Shinwari. Stirling made a full dive to his right but to no avail.

20:26 IST: FOUR! Shinwari has thick edged this one as Boyd Rankin's slide fails to stop the ball across the third man boundary.

20:25 IST: Change in bowling as Stirling introduces Joshua Little into the attack. Ireland have a small target to defend and they will look to stop the dangerous Zazai.

20:23 IST: Another wide bowled by the lanky Chase. Afghanistan are 20/1 after two overs.

20:21 IST: Peter Chase has bowled two back-to-back wides.

20:19 IST: OUT! Ireland draw first blood as they dismiss Asghar Afghan. Afghanistan 16/1 in 1.2 overs. Afghan sliced hard but failed to clear the fielders inside the 30-yard circle as debutant Getkate takes an easy catch.

20:16 IST: SIX! Slogged hard by Zazai as the ball was in the air for a long time. Thompson caught a good catch at deep square leg only to misjudge it as he steps back.

20:16 IST: FOUR! A thick inside edge from Hazratullah Zazai.

20:14 IST: FOUR! Captain Asghar Afghan opens the innings for Afghanistan.

20:13 IST: Welcome back after the innings break. The Afghan openers are out in the middle.

19:53 IST: SIX! 16 runs came off the last over as Ireland finish at 132/6 in 20 overs.

19:50 IST: FOUR! A wristy boundary by Dockrell.

19:48 IST: SIX! Poynter hits Rashid for a six over long on. Ireland get a much-needed six. The 50-partnership comes up between Poynter and Dockrell.

19:47 IST: Rashid Khan comes into bowl his final over. He has been impressive and economical.

19:45 IST: The pair of George Dockrell and Stuart Poynter have added 43 runs for the seventh wicket.

19:42 IST: Left-arm medium fast bowler Fareed Malik is back into the attack.

19:41 IST: Ireland reach 101/6 in 17 overs.

19:40 IST: FOUR! It is four-leg byes as Ireland crawls towards 100.

19:38 IST: Run-out appeal! The umpire has gone upstairs. But the batsman was safe inside the crease. That was a flat throw by Rashid.

19:35 IST: FOUR! Dockrell sweeps Mujeeb for a boundary.

19:34 IST: Mujeeb Ur Rehman (3-0-13-1) comes to complete his spell. He has bowled an economical spell that took Ireland to the back-foot.

19:33 IST: FOUR! Poynter hits another boundary as Ireland are looking to get past the 100-run mark. End of 15 overs. Ireland are 85/6.

19:31 IST: Ireland are 79/6 after 14 overs. Left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf has been introduced by Nabi.

19:25 IST: FOUR! Andrew Poynter rever-sweeps Nabi for a boundary towards backward point. Four much-needed runs for Ireland.

19:25 IST: A successful over bowled by Rashid Khan as he picked up two wickets.

19:24 IST: OUT! Rashid strikes again. This time it is the debutant Getkate who was dismissed LBW. Ireland 65/6.

19:22 IST: Shane Getkate is the new batsman at the crease.

19:21 IST: OUT! Rashid Khan strikes in only his second ball as Thompson has been bowled. Ireland in deep trouble at 65/5.

19:20 IST: Rashid Khan comes in to bowl the 12th over.

19:18 IST: A complete mix up between Dockrell and Thompson as Ireland nearly lose another wicket. However, Dockrell managed to escape as a poor throw towards the runner-end missed the stumps.

19:16 IST: 10 overs have been bowled as Ireland are 60/4. Stuart Thompson and George Dockrell are rebuilding Irish innings.

19:12 IST: FOUR! That was sweetly timed as Thompson cover drives it for a much-needed boundary.

19:10 IST: Right-handed batsman George Dockrell is the new batsman at the crease.

19:09 IST: OUT! Simi Singh has been stumped while he tried to step out. Mohammad Nabi strikes again. It's 52/4.

19:06 IST: Ireland reach 50/3 in eight overs. Following the loss of three early wickets, Singh and Thompson are looking to steady Ireland's innings.

19:05 IST: SIX! Simi Singh hits first six for Ireland.

19:02 IST: Simi Singh comes to the crease following the dismissal of Irish captain Paul Stirling. Ireland are 39/3 after the end of seven overs.

19:00 IST: OUT! Stirling departs for 23 as Mohammad Nabi strikes in his first over.

18:58 IST: FOUR! Stuart Thompson hits a classy cover drive and That's the end of the powerplay as Ireland manage 37 runs for the loss of two wickets.

18:56 IST: OUT! LBW. Janat strikes as Andy Balbirnie is out. That was crashing between the middle and leg stumps .

18:55 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Balbirnie. He hit it over mid-on to earn his first boundary.

18:53 IST: Change in bowling. Medium fast bowler Karim Janat comes into the attack.

18:51 IST: FOUR! Stirling sweeps Mujeeb over short fine leg. That was sweetly timed.

18:49 IST: OUT! Afghanistan draw first blood as Kevin O'Brien is dismissed for 5. Ireland 23/1.

18:48 IST: Mujeeb continues his spell, into his third over.

18:47 IST: FOUR! Stirling hits another boundary. End of four overs. Ireland are 22/0.

18:44 IST: FOUR! Stirling hits the first boundary for Ireland. That was a nicely placed as Stirling went over the top and driven over backward point for four.

18:39 IST: End of the second over. Ireland are 5/0. Ireland have made a slow start to their innings.

18:32 IST: End of first over. Ireland 3/0.

18:30 IST: Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien will open the batting for Ireland. The match is about to begin as Afghanistan go with wrist spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman.

18:25 IST: Players from both the teams have taken the field for their respective national anthems.

18:20 IST: Ireland win the toss and have decided to bat first.

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun.

Dehradun Arena (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium) is all set for the first #T20I of the series between Afghansitan and @Irelandcricket; the match starts at 5.30pm AFT.#AFGvIRE #IREvAFG pic.twitter.com/mq9y5IixFG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 21, 2019

Squads:

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling(c), Stuart Thompson, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Stuart Poynter(w), Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker

Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan(c), Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Sayed Shirzad, Farid Malik, Najeeb Tarakai, Usman Ghani