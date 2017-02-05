How Virender Sehwag Wished Bhuvneshwar Kumar On His Birthday

Virender Sehwag has always entertained his fans, whether with his bat or words. His wit and humour continued to entertain as this time he wished Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a unique way. The medium pacer turned 27 on Sunday and was congratulated by many from the cricketing fraternity along with Sehwag. While most merely praised and wished the Meerut-born, Sehwag expressed his appreciation in an unconventional manner.

Sehwag wished Bhuvneshwar and tweeted that a wife's mood swing and Bhuvneshwar's inswing even the best cannot comprehend.

"Biwi ka mood-swing aur Bhuvi ka inswing,outswing achhe achhon ko samajh nahi aata. Swing It like Bhuvi . Happy Birthday @BhuviOfficial," Sehwag tweeted on Sunday.

Biwi ka mood-swing aur Bhuvi ka inswing,outswing achhe achhon ko samajh nahi aata.

Swing It like Bhuvi .

Happy Birthday @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/waHaM6CYSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2017

In response, Bhuvneshwar thanked Sehwag and his tweet was duly retweeted by the latter.

@virendersehwag Thanks Viru paji — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) February 5, 2017

Bhuvneshwar recently played one Test and two One-Day Internationals (ODI) against England. England lost the Test series 0-4, the ODI series 1-2 and the following Twenty20 International series 1-2 as well.

The medium pace bowler has also been included in India's squad for the one-off Test match against Bangladesh, starting February 9 in Hyderabad.

Sehwag played international cricket from 1999 to 2013 in which he played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs.