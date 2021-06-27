As the Indian limited-overs cricket team gears up for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter revealing the dish which is most enjoyed by the members of the team. The video was captioned, "Yummy Video Alert Face savoring food. The Sunday Food Fix! Pot of food. Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favorite of #TeamIndia Man cook - by @ameyatilak #SLvIND." Captain of the Indian cricket team on the tour of Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan was seen at the beginning of the video, talking about the dish.

Dhawan said, "Here, a dish known as Mock Duck is prepared. That's my favorite, but how is it prepared? Let's see."

Chef Rakesh Kamble at Grant Hyatt in Mumbai gave a tour of the kitchen where the Mock Duck is prepared. He also revealed that the dish is the "hot favorite" of wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson while Shikhar Dhawan also developed a recent liking towards the dish.

According to Kamble, the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, also usually order the Mock Duck once or twice within three or four days.

Yummy Video Alert



The Sunday Food Fix!



Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia - by @ameyatilak#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/pWdzAfSHXb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

The Indian team is currently in Mumbai ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka.

They are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is between July 13 to July 25.

Promoted

While Dhawan will lead a new-look Indian side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy for the tour.

The Indian Test side, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing eight wicket loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton on Wednesday.