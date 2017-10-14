How Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Played A Role In Pakistan's Champions Trophy Final Win

Pakistan's 180-run over India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy will go down as one of the biggest upsets in world cricket. Virat Kohli's men, who were clear favorites to win the contest, came up against an inspired Pakistani side at the Kennington Oval. Considering India had comprehensively beaten Pakistan in the group stage, many felt fans would witness a similar result in the final. To the surprise of the cricket world, Pakistan were too hot to handle for the Indians in the final match of the tournament.

Several former cricketers, including legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri had tagged India favorites to ease past Pakistan in the final. According to Talat Ali, the manager of the Pakistan team during the Champions Trophy, remarks of Shastri and Gavaskar fired up the team.

"India wrote us off in the final. I was listening to the analysis of Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri and they gave us no chance. That fired up the boys. It was called a no-contest and we were written off. We said let the bat and ball do the talking," Ali told Cricbuzz.

Pakistan were powered by a scintillating hundred from rookie opener Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir. It was Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win and more importantly it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big ticket matches.

For a team that can't play international cricket at home due to security issues, the victory has far-reaching implications.

If Zaman announced his arrival in international cricket with a match-defining knock, Pakistan cricket's 'enfant terrible' Amir finally managed to sing a redemption song that he has been longing for.

(With inputs from PTI)