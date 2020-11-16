Sunday was supposed to see the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been postponed by two years to 2022, with India staying on as a host for the 2021 edition. Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren shared a tweet about Sunday being the original date for the T20 World Cup final and came up with a funny twist, while also revealing that he now delivers food to sustain himself.

"Should've been playing cricket today now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!!" van Meekeren tweeted.

"Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people," he added.

Should've been playing cricket today now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people https://t.co/kwVEIo6We9 — Paul van Meekeren (@paulvanmeekeren) November 15, 2020

Netherlands beat UAE in the qualifier to seal qualification to the 2020 T20 World Cup, and will now take part in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Paul van Meekeren has played 41 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for Netherlands and taken 47 wickets.

The International Cricket Council announced in July that the 2020 T20 World Cup was postponed. A month later, it announced that the 2021 T20 World Cup will be hosted by India as per the original schedule and Australia will host the 2022 edition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several sportsmen to take up alternate careers to sustain themselves.

Promoted

Venezuelan fencer Ruben Limardo also recently shared that he has been working as a delivery rider due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You have to earn your way and this is a job like any other," he told news agency AFP.