How Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Helped Umesh Yadav Regain Consistency

India pacer Umesh Yadav has played a vital role in India's successful home Test season and the Vidarbha cricketer credited to newly-appointed bowling coach Bharat Arun, who worked on Yadav's flaws during his earlier stint with the national team. It was also a season where Yadav claimed 17 wickets against Australia -- highest by an Indian pacer in four-match Test series.

"Yes, last season has been one of my best in Test cricket where I showed a lot of consistency. But having shown that level of consistency, I would attribute the success to the efforts I had put in to rectify my mistakes of preceding seasons," Yadav told PTI during an interview.

"The results showed because I worked on my bowling when I was getting in and out of the team. Bharat Arun sir used to work a lot with me when I wasn't part of the playing XI. When I would be in Nagpur, it would be Subroto Banerjee sir (former India medium-pacer) who would work on my technique. I am indebted to both," Yadav, who played 12 out of India's 13 home Tests, said.

Known for his out-swingers, Yadav last season also showed that he could bring the deliveries back into right-handers more consistently.

"Actually, my natural grip on the seam is one where fingers are locked. That's the grip for outswing deliveries (away going for right-hand batsmen).

"Before this season, I worked on open grip with a slight alteration of my wrist position. This grip has two-fold benefit - you can get the delivery back in and also at times get it to straighten after pitching," Yadav explained.

He is preparing mentally for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka where Kookaburra cricket balls will be used for Tests instead of the 'SG Test' balls used for matches in India.

"Kookaburra balls on flat decks can be a challenge after the ball gets semi-old (25 overs). The best chance to get quick wickets with red Kookaburra is the first 15 overs when the seam remains pronounced. Once the seam flattens out, it would be a challenge for the fast bowlers," Yadav said.

So what will be his strategy if he is given an imaginary situation of Sri Lanka batting at 250 for four after 65 overs and he is brought for his second or third spell?

"It depends but with old Kookaburra, you have to mix it up. If reverse swing happens, then that's a major help but if there's no reverse then one needs to think out of the box.

"I might try to bowl cross-seam to get some extra bounce. A couple of bouncers followed by yorkers may be of great help," he stated.

On-field aggression is a trait which is generally associated with a fast bowler, but Yadav is a complete contrast.

"I believe that my aggression should be completely channelised in the delivery that I bowl rather than my body language. I have never believed in sledging the opposition batsmen. My delivery should be good enough to intimidate them," Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)