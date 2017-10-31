 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Honoured To Have Gate Named After Me, Says Virender Sehwag

Updated: 31 October 2017 18:28 IST

Inaugurating the Virender Sehwag Gate at the Ferozshah Kotla, the right-hander said it was a huge honour to have a gate named after him at the ground where he started his journey to become a great cricketer.

Honoured To Have Gate Named After Me, Says Virender Sehwag
Gate number two of Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was named after Sehwag on Tuesday © NDTV

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday hoped that Delhi will produce many more stars to have more gates of the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium named after them. Inaugurating the Virender Sehwag Gate at the Ferozshah Kotla here, the right-hander said it was a huge honour to have a gate named after him at the ground where he started his journey to become a great cricketer. The Gate No.2 of the stadium was dedicated to the star batsman.

 

#thankyou #ferozshahkotla #gate

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

"It's an honour to have a gate named after me at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium. I remember when I started off I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name," Sehwag told reporters here.

Thanking the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the cricketer-turned-commentator said: "There will be many more cricketers from this state who will have stands, gates, pavilions named after them but I am glad that I am the first one. I feel very fortunate and would like to thank the DDCA for this honour."

Madan Lal, head of the DDCA cricket affairs committee, hailed Sehwag's contribution to Indian cricket.

"Sehwag changed the way the game was played in India. Earlier we used to score 240-250 runs in a day, but after he came 350-360 became possible. He was a major reason why India won so many matches," he said.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The gate number two of Feroz Shah Kotla was named after Sehwag
  • India are scheduled to play the first T20 against New Zealand on Nov 1
  • It's an honour to have a gate named after me: Sehwag
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Honored By DDCA With His Own Gate At Feroz Shah Kotla. But, A Big Problem
Virender Sehwag Honored By DDCA With His Own Gate At Feroz Shah Kotla. But, A Big Problem
Twitter's Hilarious Reply To Ross Taylor's Question For Virender Sehwag
Twitter's Hilarious Reply To Ross Taylor's Question For Virender Sehwag
Gate To Be Named After Virender Sehwag At Kotla
Gate To Be Named After Virender Sehwag At Kotla
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.