Hobart Hurricanes pulled off one of the most remarkable wins of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 season, beating Brisbane Heat by one run in a nail-biting contest at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. The match was like roller-coaster ride, with several turning points throughout the game. One such incident occurred in the first innings when bowling the last ball of the 17th over, Brisbane Heat bowler Lewis Gregory slipped in his follow through and ended up delivering what commentators referred to as "the most remarkable delivery of the BBL 10" season. After losing his control Gregory's ball landed way outside the pitch and was deemed to be a no-ball as per the rules, giving the opposition batsman an easy free-hit

Sharing the video of the hilarious incidence, BBL's official Twitter handle wrote: "The most remarkable delivery of #BBL10" And then Lewis Gregory gets dispatched into the stands on the following Bucket Ball free-hit".

Watch the incident here:

"The most remarkable delivery of #BBL10"



And then Lewis Gregory gets dispatched into the stands on the following Bucket Ball free-hit @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/gy3A14jYwh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2020

Things turned from bad to worse for Brisbane Heat and Gregory as the resulting "Bucket Ball free-hit" was dispatched into the stands by Tim David.

Hobart Hurricanes lost a flurry of wickets towards the end and were bowled out for 150 runs. However, defending a modest total their bowlers came to the party and made it difficult for the Brisbane Heat, reducing them to 66/5 inside the 11th over.

Promoted

Just when things were looking all but done for Brisbane Heat, James Bazley brought his side back in the game, smashing 49 not out off 31 balls.

Bazley's knock turned the tide in his side's favour but with just seven required off last six balls an inspired over from Scott Boland helped Hurricanes steal a memorable win from the jaws of defeat.