Hilton Cartwright Surprise Choice in Australia's ODI Squad

Australia on Wednesday named Zimbabwe-born Hilton Cartwright for the first time in a one-day squad for the three-match series against New Zealand next month.

The Western Australia all-rounder was the only uncapped member of a 14-man squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series.

Cartwright's inclusion follows the selection of English-born opener Matt Renshaw for this week's third Test against South Africa in Adelaide.

Australia's squad also includes injury-plagued fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has not played for his country since September last year, and recalled all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said the panel had been keeping an eye on 24-year-old Cartwright's progress at state level.

"Hilton bowls useful aggressive medium-pace and is a very good striker of the ball," Hohns said.

Cartwright has played 14 Sheffield Shield and 27 domestic one-day games for WA.

"He is an exciting young prospect for Australian cricket and we have been watching him at the pathway level for some time now," said Hohns.

He was also excited to see the return of New South Wales paceman Cummins, whose young career has been blighted by injury.

"It is fantastic to see Pat back in Australian colours again," Hohns said.

"It has been a frustrating period for him but we are certainly excited to have him fit and firing ahead of this series."

Maxwell has been included after he was dropped from the one-day side during Australia's tour of the West Indies earlier this year, and then left out of the ODI squad that toured Sri Lanka.

Selectors said a player from the squad may be released prior to the first ODI to take part in the Sheffield Shield round beginning on December 6.

Australia face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Canberra's Manuka Oval and the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series on December 4, 6 and 9.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, George Bailey, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.