Hilarious Video Mocking Australian Cricket Team Over Ball-Tampering Row Goes Viral

Updated: 27 March 2018 12:10 IST

Triple J, a national radio station in Australia, has come out with a spoof music video that makes fun of their own cricket team over the ball-tampering incident.

The Australian cricket team was hilariously trolled by a radio station in their own country. © Twitter

As world cricket still reels from Australia captain Steve Smith sensationally confessing that ball-tampering had been orchestrated by himself and senior players, an Australian radio station has decided to hilariously troll their own cricketers. Triple J, a national radio station in Australia, has come out with a spoof music video that makes fun of the cricket team for cheating during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. The video quickly went viral on various social platforms.

The video also poked fun at the controversial underam bowling incident in 1981 when skipper Greg Chappell instructed brother Trevor to bowl an underarm delivery against New Zealand.

Australian Cameron Bancroft was caught red-handed by television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball during the third Test.

The ICC suspended Smith for one Test and docked his entire match fee while Bancroft got a 75 percent fine and three demerit points.

However, Smith's problems are far from over with various media reports in England claiming that Smith and his deputy David Warner could be banned for a year by Cricket Australia.

Darren Lehmann's stint as Australia coach could also be coming to an end with reports saying that he is set to resign from his post.

Australia cricket chiefs are expected to update a shocked Australian public on Wednesday morning, with reports saying they could throw the book at Smith and Warner by banning both for 12 months and sending them home in disgrace.

Meanwhile, Smith has stepped down as captain of the Rajasthan Royals with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane taking over.

Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cameron Bancroft
