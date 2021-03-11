Former England captain Michael Vaughan, known for his posts on social media, shared a hilarious cricket video on Twitter. The video shows some outlandish fielding efforts in a European Cricket Series match, where the Varmdo CC players are left in a state of confusion and let Stockholm Super Kings batsmen take four runs in an equally funny manner. The former right-handed opening batsman Vaughan captioned the video as, "Now this is proper cricket !!!"

Here is the video:

Now this is proper cricket !!! pic.twitter.com/bhJ6rDLVAd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 10, 2021

The video was well-received by his fans on Twitter, with many pointing out different funny aspects in the footage.

One user pointed out that while running, the non-striker had to somehow complete the last two runs, as his pad was about to fall off. "Every time you watch, you spot something different. I think my favourite bit is the non-striker hobbling the last two runs because his pad is about to fall off," he tweeted.

Every time you watch, you spot something different. I think my favourite bit is the non-striker hobbling the last two runs because his pad is about to fall off. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) March 10, 2021

Another user tweeted, "brilliant. All run four with his pad hanging off. Better than the pros."

brilliant. All run four with his pad hanging off. Better than the pros — Joe Knowles (@J_J_Knowles) March 10, 2021

Another user wrote, "The funniest bit was old mate who thought he would make the bowlers end with his pad wrapped around his ankle!"

The funniest bit was old mate who thought he would make the bowlers end with his pad wrapped around his ankle! — Le Burns and Shirley (@LeBurnsandShirl) March 11, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

This looks like a computer game with a bug in the code where in, the AI does not know what to do — Balaji Gurudoss (@BalajiGurudoss) March 10, 2021

My cat would have scored a century by running presented these circumstances. She's faaaast! — Kanwar Rupinder (@rupysk) March 10, 2021

Lately, Vaughan has also been very active on social media with his views on the ongoing England's tour of India. Having served as skipper of all three formats for England, Vaughan was also considered to be among the best batsmen in the world.

One of the critics of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he taunted the conditions once again during the fourth Test match between India and England recently. After Virat Kohli getting bowled out for a duck on Day 2, Vaughan mocked the pitch, and wrote, "Surely that wasn't Virat staring at the Pict ... !!!!! #INDvENG."

India went on to win the match by an innings and 25 runs, sealing a 3-1 victory in the four-match series. The win also helped the hosts reach the World Test Championship final.