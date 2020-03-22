 
Herschelle Gibbs "Toe To Toe" With Virat Kohli, David Warner "Making TikTok Videos": Cricketers On ICC Quarantine Tweet

Updated: 22 March 2020 14:25 IST

Australia batsman David Warner joined the game started by the ICC and got New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as his quarantine partner.

Herschelle Gibbs "Toe To Toe" With Virat Kohli, David Warner "Making TikTok Videos": Cricketers On ICC Quarantine Tweet
David Warner and Kane Williamson play for SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL. © AFP

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone into self-isolation and sportspersons across the globe are using this time by practicing for the future, focusing on fitness and spending time with their families. Amidst the fear that has gripped the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to post a fun graphic to know "who is your quarantine partner". While cricket fans across the globe flooded the ICC tweet with their results according to the graphic, some cricketers too joined the entertaining exercise.

The graphic shared by the ICC explains "The Isolation Game" based on your "birth month", "highest cricket score" and the "last digit of your phone number".

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs revealed that he had been paired with India captain Virat Kohli, saying: "In quarantine, me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym."

Australia batsman David Warner also joined the game and got New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as his quarantine partner. "Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos," Warner tweeted.

Warner and Williamson play for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL 2020, scheduled to start on March 29, has been postponed until April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had made it clear that the 13th edition of IPL will be a truncated one if the COVID-19 crisis improves.

"It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment," Ganguly said as quoted by PTI.

Comments
Highlights
  • The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone into self-isolation
  • The ICC posted a fun graphic to know "who is your quarantine partner"
  • Herschelle Gibbs revealed that he had been paired with Virat Kohli
