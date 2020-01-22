 
Herschelle Gibbs Reveals Calling Pakistan Supporters "Animals" Led Him To 2-Test Ban In 2007

Updated: 22 January 2020 14:51 IST

Herschelle Gibbs had been handed a two-Test ban by the ICC for making a racial slur against a section of Pakistani spectators in the first Test played in Centurion.

Herschelle Gibbs represented South Africa in 90 Tests and 248 ODIs. © Instagram

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has revealed what exactly led to him being handed a two-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the 2007 home series against Pakistan. In 2007, Gibbs had been banned by the ICC for making a racial slur against a section of Pakistani spectators in the first Test played in Centurion. On the stump microphone, Gibbs was caught saying that Pakistani supporters were behaving "like bloody animals".

And now, he has revealed what he exactly said. "Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area," wrote Gibbs while answering one of his Twitter followers about the comments he made during that series.

Gibbs represented Proteas in 90 Tests and 248 ODIs in which he scored 6,167 and 8,094 runs respectively. He also featured in 23 T20Is amassing 400 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Herschelle Gibbs SuperSport Park, Centurion Cricket
Highlights
  • Herschelle Gibbs had been handed a two-Test ban by the ICC in 2007
  • Gibbs has revealed what exactly led to him being handed a two-Test ban
  • Gibbs revealed he "called some rowdy Pakistani supporters animals"
