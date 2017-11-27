 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday

Updated: 27 November 2017 19:04 IST

Suresh Raina is one of the few batsmen to have scored centuries in all formats of cricket.

Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday
India's middle-order batsman Suresh Raina turned 31 on Monday. © AFP

India's middle-order batsman Suresh Raina turned 31 on Monday. Not just cricketers but also fans from around the world wished him by recollecting his achievements on his big day. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a picture with Raina, his wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia. Raina and his family visited Tendulkar's place for lunch.

"It was a pleasure having @ImRaina, Priyanka and the adorable Gracia over for lunch today. #HappyBirthdayRaina Have a good one!," Tendulkar's tweet read.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also posted a picture with Raina to wish him on his birthday.

"Wishing you a very happy Birthday @ImRaina .May you have a blissful year ahead and may your dreams come true," Laxman tweeted.

Just like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and other present and former cricketers, Raina is quite active on social media platforms.

Though he is out of the team for a while now, Raina is quite active on social media and seen tweeting about India's performances.

Raina is one of the cricketers who have scored centuries in all formats of the game.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, last played in India colours in February earlier this year. He scored 63 runs against England in a T20I match in Bengaluru.

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Suresh Kumar Raina Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina turned 31 on Monday
  • Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a picture with Raina
  • VVS Laxman also posted a picture with Raina
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Backs Virat Kohli, Says Needs Preparation Time For Tough Tours
MS Dhoni Backs Virat Kohli, Says Needs Preparation Time For Tough Tours
Suresh Raina Reveals How MS Dhoni Managed 'Captain Cool' Image
Suresh Raina Reveals How MS Dhoni Managed 'Captain Cool' Image
Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten On His 50th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten On His 50th Birthday
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.