Helmet Dalo 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Asks Bikers, Pillion Riders To Wear Helmet

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been a leader both on and off the cricket field. He has been actively involved in social causes and has been a crusader for the same. In September, he actively took part in the Swachhata hi Seva cleanliness drive.

Tendulkar on Friday urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets whenever they are commuting. The former cricketer took to Twitter to spread the message to the riders.

"Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :)", he captioned on his official Twitter account.

Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :) #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0Lamnsj3Fq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2017

In the video, a couple of bikers without helmets look on stunned as Tendulkar calls on them to follow the rules. The Master Blaster also asks another man and his wife to strap on helmets for their own safety in the video.

He is seen requesting the fellow two-wheeler drivers and their pillion riders to wear a helmet at all times to remain safe.

Earlier in April this year, he had posted a similar video telling bikers to not drive without helmets.

Tendulkar has also become extremely active on social media since his retirement from active cricket. He has taken to Twitter and Instagram to post pictures and messages, ranging from social causes to encouraging sportspersons.

The veteran had congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for his back-to-back Super Series titles and had recently also wished VVS Laxman and Shah Rukh Khan on their birthdays.