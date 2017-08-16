 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Head Knock Won't Stop David Warner's Bangladesh Tour

Updated: 16 August 2017 15:42 IST

David Warner passed a concussion test and would be available for the tour of Bangladesh. However, he would sit out the rest of the intra-squad match in Darwin, Australia's Northern Territory.

Head Knock Won't Stop David Warner's Bangladesh Tour
David Warner was stuck by a Josh Hazelwood bouncer during a warm-up match. © AFP

Australian vice-captain David Warner is expected to be fit for the upcoming Bangladesh tour after retiring hurt when he was struck in the neck by a bouncer during a warm-up match. The opener was hit by a Josh Hazelwood delivery in a chilling blow on Tuesday that saw him drop to his knees and let go of his bat, with captain Steve Smith rushing from slips to check on his deputy. Appearing shaken, Warner removed his helmet and immediately walked off the field leaving his bat behind. Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au said the fiery left-hander had passed a concussion test and would be available for the tour of Bangladesh.

However, he would sit out the rest of the intra-squad match in Darwin, Australia's Northern Territory.

"It's good that Davey's fine," Aussie pacemen Pat Cummins said after close of play Tuesday. "He's a little bit stiff and sore, but just speaking to him then, he's all fine."

A focus on player safety has been heightened since the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain in November 2014 after being hit on the base of the skull by a rising ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a domestic match.

The Australian squad flies to Dhaka on Friday for the two-Test tour which begins on August 27.

Topics : Australia David Andrew Warner Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Warner was struck by a bouncer in the neck during a warm-up match
  • Focus on player safety has been increased after Phillip Hughes' death
  • Australia flies to Dhaka on Friday for the two-Test tour
Related Articles
Australia Pay Dispute: David Warner Hits Back At Cricket Australia
Australia Pay Dispute: David Warner Hits Back At Cricket Australia
Australia Players Reportedly Mull Bangladesh Boycott
Australia Players Reportedly Mull Bangladesh Boycott
MS Dhoni May Have To Change His Bat Due To Revised Rules
MS Dhoni May Have To Change His Bat Due To Revised Rules
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.