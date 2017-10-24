HC Allows Ashish Nehra's Request for Corporate Box In Kotla Stadium

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra's request for a corporate box for his family and friends to watch his last international match on November 1 here at Ferozshah Kotla ground. Though a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed reservations regarding the request, it granted the relief sought on the cricketer's behalf by the court-appointed Administrator of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

It said the request was being granted as a "one-time measure" as Nehra was ending his international cricket career on November 1 when India would play New Zealand in an international T20 fixture.

The court also allowed the application moved by the Administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen, seeking issuance of two complimentary passes each to the cricketing body's employees, staff, selectors, coaches, match commentators as well as sportpersons associated with it, totalling 308.

It permitted the issuance of the complimentary passes as in the peculiar circumstances that there was no elected body of DDCA and the request of the Administrator was reasonable.

The application, filed through advocate Pradeep Chhindra, sought issuance of these passes for the India-New Zealand match on November 1 and a India-Srilanka test match from November 6-11.

The plea was moved during the hearing of a 2010 petition of DDCA seeking occupancy certificate from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to hold matches at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium