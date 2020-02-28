 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Taking Me Out On A Freezing Day": Yuvraj Singh's Birthday Wish For Wife Hazel Keech

Updated: 28 February 2020 15:31 IST

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech are celebrating her 33rd birthday in New York.

"Taking Me Out On A Freezing Day": Yuvraj Singhs Birthday Wish For Wife Hazel Keech
Hazel Keech birthday: Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with his wife in front of the Statue of Liberty. © Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Friday and the star couple are in New York for the occasion. The former India cricketer took to Instagram to post a picture with his wife in front of Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor on Friday and wished her, saying: "have a great day my love". However, the star all-rounder had one small grievance with his wife Hazel Keech. Besides a birthday wish for Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh also took a funny dig at his wife, thanking her for taking him out on a "freezing day".

"Hey hazey it's your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day, only cause it's your bday. have a great day my love," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket in June 2019, is set to star in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and wife, actor Hazel Keech. The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz. Zoravar will play the lead in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh will also be associated with the project, production banner's Nita Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Shabnam, who was also present at the press conference, said she was extremely proud and excited to be associated with the web series.

"The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar and as a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh wishes wife Hazel Keech on her 33rd birthday
  • Besides a birthday wish, Yuvraj Singh also took a funny dig at his wife
  • Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in June 2019
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag Request "Peace And Harmony" Amid Delhi Violence
Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag Request "Peace And Harmony" Amid Delhi Violence
Yuvraj Singh Set To Star In A Web Series Along With Wife Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh Set To Star In A Web Series Along With Wife Hazel Keech
"Chehre Se Match Nahi Kar Rahe": Irfan Pathan Takes Funny Dig At Yuvraj Singh
"Chehre Se Match Nahi Kar Rahe": Irfan Pathan Takes Funny Dig At Yuvraj Singh
"Please Be Professional": Yuvraj Singh Trolls Sourav Ganguly On Throwback Photo With Watermark
"Please Be Professional": Yuvraj Singh Trolls Sourav Ganguly On Throwback Photo With Watermark
"Bigger Than The Ashes": Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi Bat For India-Pakistan Bilateral Series
"Bigger Than The Ashes": Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi Bat For India-Pakistan Bilateral Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

WW Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.