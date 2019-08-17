 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Hassen, Who?": Fans Troll Cricketing Advisory Committee After Spelling Gaffe

Updated: 17 August 2019 13:23 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Not only did some fans write about their frustration at Ravi Shastri's reappointment but were left fuming at a massive spelling error.

"Hassen, Who?": Fans Troll Cricketing Advisory Committee After Spelling Gaffe
The CAC on Friday announced the reappointment of Ravi Shastri as India coach ahead of Mike Hesson. © BCCI/Twitter

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) faced fans' wrath after their decision to reappoint Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Not only did CAC's choice not go down well with Indian fans but a spelling gaffe in an official letter, which was tweeted on BCCI's official Twitter handle, had users fuming. Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was among the applicants with CAC member Kapil Dev saying that the New Zealander ran Shastri close but finished as second choice. However, in the letter, which mentioned CAC's preference for the India coaching job, the spelling of Mike Hesson was misspelled.

Fans on Twitter, who were already up in arms after Shastri's reappointment, quickly pointed out the mistake and penned their frustration with the BCCI and CAC.

Apart from Shastri and Hesson, Robin Singh, Tom Moody and Lalchand Rajput applied for the post.

Ravi Shastri's last tenure ended after World Cup 2019 but he was given an extension for India's tour of the West Indies.

Shastri has been reappointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This will be Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

"Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race," said Kapil Dev at the press conference to announce the decision.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Tom Moody Kapil Dev Anshuman Dattajirao Gaekwad BCCI Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
"Privilege And Honour," Says Ravi Shastri After Reappointment As India Coach
"Privilege And Honour," Says Ravi Shastri After Reappointment As India Coach
"Why This Farce": BCCI Savagely Trolled After Ravi Shastri
"Why This Farce": BCCI Savagely Trolled After Ravi Shastri's Reappointment As India Coach
Kapil Dev Says CAC Must Have Say In Selection Of Support Staff
Kapil Dev Says CAC Must Have Say In Selection Of Support Staff
BCCI Goes Back On Its Decision, Keeps Administrative Manager Sunil Subramanium For West Indies Tour
BCCI Goes Back On Its Decision, Keeps Administrative Manager Sunil Subramanium For West Indies Tour
India Manager Called Back From West Indies, Future Appointment Under Cloud: Report
India Manager Called Back From West Indies, Future Appointment Under Cloud: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.