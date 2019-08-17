"Hassen, Who?": Fans Troll Cricketing Advisory Committee After Spelling Gaffe

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) faced fans' wrath after their decision to reappoint Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the Indian men's cricket team . Not only did CAC's choice not go down well with Indian fans but a spelling gaffe in an official letter, which was tweeted on BCCI's official Twitter handle, had users fuming. Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was among the applicants with CAC member Kapil Dev saying that the New Zealander ran Shastri close but finished as second choice. However, in the letter, which mentioned CAC's preference for the India coaching job, the spelling of Mike Hesson was misspelled.

Fans on Twitter, who were already up in arms after Shastri's reappointment, quickly pointed out the mistake and penned their frustration with the BCCI and CAC.

Order of preference? This is such a bizarre way pf presenting. Why would anybody at number 2 or 3 be picked? You decide on recruiting 1, the answer should be 1.

Also, Hesson not Hassen! — Pawan Singh (@pawan_s26) August 16, 2019

Is he relative of "Hassen Jahan"? :P — Mubin (@_Mubean__) August 16, 2019

Kapil, can you give the preference order?



Kapil Dev: You know who, The guy who came all the way with a smile on his face.. Mike Huson I guess, Bada Bhai Tom Moody (has applied 4 times after all). Let him take the 3rd spot.



Surely it can't be Huson. Enter Mike Hassen. Done. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) August 16, 2019

Wow they did not even bother to spell out Hesson's name correctly, I believe they told him "Hassen toh phassen". https://t.co/wAhr3V7asu — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) August 16, 2019

So after all the song and dance @RaviShastriOfc is handed the job for his third term.



So here's the final pecking order according to the cricket advisory committee

1) Ravi Shastri

2) Mike Hassen

3) Tom Moody



I don't know who this Mike Hassen fellow is but he came damn close! pic.twitter.com/WkmgBDNxl3 — Virén Ferro (@VirenFerrao) August 16, 2019

Who's Mike Hassen? No wonder Ravi remained. https://t.co/JdDGTGdrS6 — Jaideep 18 (@Jaideep_18) August 16, 2019

Spelling hesson as hassen is just a testament to how this whole thing was so casual for them lmao, nothing more than a freaking eyewash. https://t.co/tqTu31Kalb — Devesh(@DeveshUTD) August 16, 2019

Who tf is Hassen At least get the name right #RaviShastri https://t.co/ePSfEn7YHu —(@Beeblebrroxx) August 16, 2019

Forget Ravi shastri's appointment.

Mike Hesson being turned into mike hassen by the panel shows how well they knew about achievments of anyone other than Ravi shastri. #RaviShastri https://t.co/1fnO9BySNE — A. V. V (@ICricMoments) August 16, 2019

Apart from Shastri and Hesson, Robin Singh, Tom Moody and Lalchand Rajput applied for the post.

Ravi Shastri's last tenure ended after World Cup 2019 but he was given an extension for India's tour of the West Indies.

Shastri has been reappointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This will be Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

"Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race," said Kapil Dev at the press conference to announce the decision.