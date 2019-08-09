Sachin Tendulkar on Friday paid tribute to Hashim Amla a day after South Africa ace opener bid adieu to all forms of international cricket. Tendulkar called Amla a source of inspiration for many youngsters. Hashim Amla ended his international career two days after star South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced retirement from Test cricket. Amla, however, will continue to play domestic T20 cricket in South Africa. He last played for South Africa in the recently concluded World Cup.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 as the leading run-getter and century-maker in both Tests and ODIs, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Amla's retirement. He wished Amla the best for his future after the retirement.

"You have served your country with great distinction and been a source of inspiration for many youngsters @amlahash! Wishing you a wonderful retired life. Good luck my friend," Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier, Tendulkar had also wished luck to Dale Steyn after his retirement from Test Cricket.

"Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground. It's been a joy to watch you bowl and play against you," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground.

Apart from Tendulkar, other cricketers including Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Shoaib Akhtar, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Shaun Pollock were also full of praise and admiration for Hashim Amla.

The mighty # @amlahash ... The Father figure of our team. So much wisdom , so much humility , always a smile on ur face and has been the rock of the batting line up for as long as I can remember. Well done on ur legendary career bud. THANK YOU !!! We definitely gonna miss you pic.twitter.com/ILwp12URER — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) August 9, 2019

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and... https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

The great #HashimAmla has surprised the world with his announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, what a legend & what a great human being & great brand ambassador of the game respect to you wish you best of luck .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 8, 2019

First time I played against @amlahash was in u-19 World Cup in New Zealand.showed the glimpse of his class by playing an outstanding inning against us,surely he finished his international career by being one of the greats of South African cricket.Happy #retirement brother #amla — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 8, 2019

One of the greats of the modern era. Congratulations, Hashim Amla on a fantastic career, wish you the best in retirement @amlahash ! pic.twitter.com/sgNvCVazBh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90's... well done..respect.. @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

Amla enjoyed tremendous success in his 15-year career and ended up playing 124 Tests and 181 ODI matches for South Africa, leaving everyone wanting for more. He represented South Africa in 44 Twenty20 Internationals as well.

Confirming Amla's decision, Cricket South Africa on Thursday had tweeted, "@amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League."