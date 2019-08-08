Hashim Amla Announces Retirement From International Cricket

South Africa opener Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Amla played 124 Tests and 181 One Day International (ODI) matches for South Africa. He represented South Africa in 44 Twenty20 Internationals as well. Amla last played for South Africa during the World Cup 2019. Confirming Amla's decision, Cricket South Africa tweeted, "@amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League."

#BreakingNews @amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League. #AmlaRetires pic.twitter.com/l9qgnt0661 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 8, 2019

Amla amassed 9,282 runs in 215 innings of 124 Test matches at an average of 46.64. He also notched up 28 centuries and four double hundreds.

Regarded as a Test batsman in the initial part of his career, Amla had a prolific ODI career as he finished with 8,113 runs, with the help of 27 centuries and 39 half-centuries in 181 matches.

Amla, however, failed to impress in the World Cup 2019 as he managed only 203 runs in seven league stage matches, with his highest score being 80 not out against Sri Lanka in their last match.

Amla is the second South African cricketer to announce his retirement inside three days as fast bowler Dale Steyn had called time on his Test career on Monday.

While Steyn's retirement was only from the longest format, Amla has decided to call time on all forms of international cricket, only making himself available for domestic cricket and the Mzansi Super League -- South Africa's new T20 league.