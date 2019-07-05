Harry Kane posted a video on Instagram on Friday, where he was seen playing cricket with India captain Virat Kohli at Lord's. Kane even bowled to Kohli during their meeting and impressed the Indian skipper with his pace and bowling action. The 25-year-old Kane wished Virat Kohli and Team India for the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup 2019. India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament after their win against Bangladesh by 28 runs in their last league fixture at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Kane took to Instagram to post a video of him interacting with Kohli at Lord's.

"Brilliant spending time with @virat.kohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!," Kane wrote on his post.

"He is much better at cricket than I am at football," Virat praised the England captain during their meet.

After the Tottenham Hotspur striker posted the video, Virat Kohli soon re-posted the video thanking Kane for the wishes.

"Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes #Repost @harrykane," Virat wrote.

Virat Kohli has been in terrific touch in the ongoing World Cup 2019 so far. The 30-year-old, Virat has scored 408 runs in the seven matches he has played so far in the tournament. Also, Virat Kohli has five consecutive scores of 50 plus in the marquee tournament.

While India's place in the semis is confirmed, their opponent will depend on the outcomes of the last two league games of the World Cup 2019.