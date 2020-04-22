Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's Magic Trick Leaves Fans Stumped

Updated: 22 April 2020 19:32 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Harmanpreet Kaur, apart to her batting prowess, has now added magic tricks to her repertoire.

Harmanpreet Kaur posted a magic trick video on Instagram, leaving her fans puzzled. © Instagram

The coronavirus lockdown, apart from confining people inside their houses, has also provided them with plenty of free time which they are utilising in their way. While some are making the most of it, spending quality time with their loved ones, others are devoting time to their hobbies. Senior Indian woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday, posted a magic trick video on Instagram, leaving her fans puzzled. The video shows Harmanpreet standing in front of a mirror, holding a glass with a ball in it. She then throws the ball towards the mirror and to the naked eye it appears as if her mirror reflection on the other side has collected the ball in her glass.

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all," Harmanpreet Kaur captioned her magic video.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all.

A post shared by Harmanpreet Kaur (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on

The video became an instant hit among her followers, with many of them asking her to reveal how did she manage to do it.

Harmanpreet is not the first Indian cricketer to shock her fans with her magic trick. In fact, last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had tweeted a card-trick video, featuring middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer.

"Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ!" the BCCI had captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, Harmanpreet Kaur urged her followers to "work together" in order to preserve our environment and Mother Earth on the occasion of World Earth Day 2020,

"We must work together towards preserving our environment and mother earth. This is our home and let's not allow it to suffer. #EarthDay2020 #worldearthday2020," she wrote on Twitter.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet Kaur posted a magic trick video on Instagram
  • The video became an instant hit among her followers
  • Fans had no clue how she managed to do it and they asked her to reveal it
