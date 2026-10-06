After a decade-long tenure as India's women's cricket captain across all three formats, Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from her role on Tuesday. The decision came following a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) review meeting in Guwahati, which was attended by Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar. Reportedly, Harmanpreet was offered the chance to remain as captain in one format, preferably ODIs. However, the 37-year-old seemingly rejected the offer, going on to announce her resignation as skipper from all formats a few hours later.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI meeting took place with the specific agenda of reviewing the position of Harmanpreet Kaur as captain and Amol Muzumdar as head coach.

With India not playing many Test matches in women's cricket, Harmanpreet was seemingly given the opportunity to retain her captaincy in ODIs. However, she chose to give it up altogether.

The report further states that despite leading India to a historic first Women's Cricket World Cup triumph in 2025, Harmanpreet was under pressure following failures to qualify for the semi-finals in back-to-back Women's T20 World Cups.

Now, the BCCI is planning to build the Indian women's cricket team around Smriti Mandhana, who is set to take over as captain, with the T20 World Cup 2028 and the Los Angeles Olympics in the same year in focus. The next 50-over Women's Cricket World Cup is nearly three years away, in 2029.

"Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats," Harmanpreet wrote in an Instagram post.

"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," she added.

"I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had. I carried the responsibility with pride, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of leading Indian women's cricket.

"Now, it is time for me to turn the page. Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will. Blood. Sweat. Sacrifice. Pride. I gave it all. Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she further wrote.

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