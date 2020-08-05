Indian women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said she wants the first edition of the women's Indian Premier League (IPL) to take place in India when the ''time is right''. "I think we are definitely in the right direction towards having a women's IPL, I feel the first edition of women's IPL should be held in India when the time is right," Kaur told ANI. The 2020 edition of the men's IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 - November 10.

The IPL's Governing Council (GC) met on Sunday via video-conference to discuss issues pertaining to the IPL 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that "Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week."

Kaur admitted that the lockdown period was a challenge for her. "It was challenging since we are used to travelling, training and playing on matchdays. It is important for us to be patient at such times," she said.

Promoted

Although players have not played for the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kaur is certain that players can get back to their fitness levels once they start training.

"There will not be much impact. With the right guidelines and training in place, I am sure we will hit peak fitness levels since we have been training indoors during the lockdown," Kaur said.