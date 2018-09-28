Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Twenty20

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India in the Women's World Twenty20 2018, which is to be played in the West Indies in November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the team on Friday. According to a BCCI release, the sixth edition of the tournament will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24. Apart from Harmanpreet, the Indian squad will also include veteran Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana, who has been sensational form this year.