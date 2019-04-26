 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana, Mithali Raj To Lead At Women's T20 Challenge

Updated: 26 April 2019 00:04 IST

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana, Mithali Raj To Lead At Women
Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity are the three teams in the Women's T20 Challenge © AFP

The squads for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge have been announced by the BCCI. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj have been named as the captains of the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The tournament will be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, for reasons not yet elaborated upon, no Australians feature in the squads announced on Thursday. Consequently, some of the biggest names in women's cricket -- Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Elysse Perry and Megan Schutt – will not feature at the meet this year.

India's best cricketers and future stars will, however, be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

India's women's team coach, W.V. Raman, will coach the Supernovas, while Biju George will be in-charge of the Trailblazers. Velocity will be coached by former India captain Mamatha Maben.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Harmanpreet Kaur Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The tournament will be played between May 6 and May 11
  • The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the tournament
  • No Australian players feature in the tournament this time
Related Articles
Women
Women's T20 Challenge To Begin On May 6
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Into Top Three In ICC T20I Batting Rankings
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Into Top Three In ICC T20I Batting Rankings
Smriti Mandhana To Captain India Women
Smriti Mandhana To Captain India Women's Team In T20Is vs England In Harmanpreet Kaur's Absence
1st ODI: Ekta Bisht Helps India Women Win Against England
1st ODI: Ekta Bisht Helps India Women Win Against England
Harleen Deol To Replace Harmanpreet Kaur In India
Harleen Deol To Replace Harmanpreet Kaur In India's ODI Squad Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.