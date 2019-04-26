Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana, Mithali Raj To Lead At Women's T20 Challenge

The squads for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge have been announced by the BCCI. Harmanpreet Kaur , Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj have been named as the captains of the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The tournament will be played between May 6 and May 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, for reasons not yet elaborated upon, no Australians feature in the squads announced on Thursday. Consequently, some of the biggest names in women's cricket -- Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Elysse Perry and Megan Schutt – will not feature at the meet this year.

India's best cricketers and future stars will, however, be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

India's women's team coach, W.V. Raman, will coach the Supernovas, while Biju George will be in-charge of the Trailblazers. Velocity will be coached by former India captain Mamatha Maben.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

(With IANS inputs)