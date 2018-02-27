Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour

The India women's team achieved a double series win against South Africa in South Africa in the recently concluded One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series. While the Mithali Raj-led team won the ODI's 2-1, the side captained by Harmanpreet Kaur won the T20I series 3-1. India performed brilliantly as they displayed all-round skills to outclass the hosts. Harmanpreet, however believes that, more than the batting and bowling, that it is the team's fielding that won them the series and was the biggest takeaway from the South Africa tour.

"The South Africa tour was good against good players who can change the situation (complexion of the game). The good thing is that team did not depend on one or two players and everyone performed," Harmanpreet told reporters on Monday.

While she praised each and every member of the team, she specially mentioned 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues for her matured performance at the international level.

"Jemmi (Jemimah Rodrigues) has shown talent at international level. Our fielding, in which over the last two three years we were lacking, has improved and that was the biggest takeaway from the tour," Harmanpreet added.

With the World T20 World Cup slated for later this year, the stylish right-hander said the team was intent on giving chances to youngsters during the upcoming matches against the visiting Australia and England teams.

"We have the T20 World Cup and want to give chance to youngsters. Australia and England are good teams and we are excited," she said about the upcoming clashes.

India would first play against Australia in Vadodara and then will be involved in a tri-series involving Australia and England in Mumbai.