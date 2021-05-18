India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur enjoys a massive fan following on and off the field. Harmanpreet likes to spend some quality time with her dog when she is not busy smashing huge sixes on the ground. With not much going on the cricket field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmanpreet is keeping her fans updated about her well-being with regular posts on social media. On Tuesday, the Moga girl shared a beautiful snap with her fluffy friend on Instagram with a sweet caption, saying that "you fill my heart without trying".

Earlier on Friday, the all-India senior women's selection committee (BCCI Women) named India's squad for an all-format tour of England. Harmanpreet was named the T20I skipper while Mithali Raj would lead India in one-off Test match as well as the One-day International (ODI) series.

Ahead of India's much-awaited tour of England, Harmanpreet also shared a video of her practice session from home.

India's month-long tour of England will start with a solitary Test at Bristol on June 16. The Test will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20I series. The ODI series will start on June 27 at Bristol. The next two games of the series will be played on June 30 (Taunton) and July 3 (Worcester).

The T20I tournament opener will be played on July 9 in Northants and the next two games of the event will take place on July 11 (Hove) and July 15 (Chelmsford).

Harmanpreet is also slated to feature in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' in the UK starting on July 21 after getting the No-Objection Certificate from BCCI. Harmanpreet will represent the Manchester Originals.

Other than her, India opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma are also set to feature in the 100-ball tournament.