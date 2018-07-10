 
Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur May Be Demoted Due To Fake Degree

Updated: 10 July 2018 16:12 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur has been reportedly removed from the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Punjab Police as her graduation degree turned out to be fake.

Harmanpreet is likely to be demoted to the post of constable in Punjab Police due to the fake degree. © AFP

Indian women's Twenty20 International (T20I) captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been reportedly removed from the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Punjab Police as her graduation degree turned out to be fake. As per media reports, Harmanpreet is likely to be demoted to the post of constable in Punjab Police due to the fake degree, as her qualification now gets reduced to Class 12 pass. According to reports, the 29-year-old cricketer had submitted a graduation degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, but after the verification the submitted degree turned out to be fake. The university also denied having a student with the name of 'Harmanpreet Kaur'.

"We have not received any official letter from Punjab Police regarding the termination of her job. This is the same degree which she submitted in the Railways. How it can be fake and forged?" Harmanpreet Kaur's manager told ANI.

Harmanpreet has played two Tests for India so far, scoring 26 runs at an average of 8.66.

Her ODI career has been quite impressive. The Punjab born has played 2196 runs in 87 ODIs at an average of 35.41, including 3 centuries and 11 fifties.

Harmanpreet, who represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), has 1616 runs in 83 T20Is under her belt. She has five half-centuries to her name at an average of 27.86.

The all-rounder, who made her international debut in 2009 in an ODI match against Pakistan, has 22 ODI and 20 T20I wickets to her name.

Topics : India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet Kaur has been reportedly removed from the post of DSP
  • Harmanpreet is likely to be demoted to the post of constable
  • Her qualification now gets reduced to Class 12 pass
Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur May Be Demoted Due To Fake Degree
