Soon after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) started looking for applicants for a new head coach for the Indian women's team, T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana reportedly wrote a letter to the BCCI to back Ramesh Powar, suggesting that he should continue as coach of the team. Further, clarifying over Mithali Raj's exclusion from India's ICC Women's World T20 semi-final match against England, Harmanpreet said that Powar wasn't the only one involved in Mithali's omission.

A report published by Hindustan Times revealed the details of Harmanpreet's letter to the BCCI, in which the captain mentioned that Powar had a major role in the entire team's positive transformation as players. Saying that Powar included in them a "sense of winning," Harmanpreet gave him the credit for changing the face of Indian women's cricket.

Then, while elaborating on Mithali Raj's omission, Harmanpreet reportedly said that the call was backed with "cricketing logic" and was discussed with selector Sudha Shah and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana also wrote to the BCCI, praising Powar, saying that the issue should be resolved via discussion.

Earlier, the BCCI on Friday invited applications for the position of the Indian women's team head coach after current coach Ramesh Powar's term ended. Tom Moody, Dav Whatmore and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the names that the Indian Cricket Board has considered, according to PTI.