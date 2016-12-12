Haris Sohail's Career May Have Tragic End Due to Failed Knee Surgery

Karachi:

Pakistan's promising left handed batsman Haris Sohail could face a tragic end to his international career due to a failed knee operation in Dubai.

According to sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sohail has now been taken to London for more examinations by the specialists after it was revealed that his knee operation, which he underwent in Dubai in 2015 was not successful.

Sohail, 27, has not played any cricket since September last year and his last Pakistan appearance was in May, 2015. The southpaw impressed everyone with his talent with a strike rate of 82 and an average of 43 in 22 One-day Internationals before the knee injury ruled him out of contention.

"It is sad news that Sohail's knee operation last year was not successful. The PCB Chairman has now sent him to London for examinations but the picture is not very good about his future," a source revealed.

Despite not having played for a year, Sohail has also been given a central contract by the PCB in October.

Sohail, who hails from Sialkot, was told to undergo the knee surgery in Dubai last year on the advice of the PCB medical panel but apparently things have not worked out for him. When he resumed training he complained of pain again in his knee.

Pakistan team has been facing batting woes for quite a while now and has struggled to find a reliable middle order batsman.

