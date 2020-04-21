India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from 2011 along with his older brother Krunal, who also plays for India. "Throwback to 2011," Hardik captioned the photo. "Swag mera desi hai," he aptly added. While Krunal is seen in a simple white t-shirt, the photo showed that Hardik has always been adventurous in his fashion sense. Dressed in a black shirt, the Mumbai Indians star also has a chain around his neck while also sporting shades.

Hardik Pandya is known as one of the most stylish cricketers from the current crop, and has gained reputation for his whacky outfits.

With cricket, along with the rest of the country, in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Hardik has been active on social media.

Earlier this month, he shared a photo with Krunal and their cousins on the occasion of Siblings Day.

He has also been sharing adorable videos with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic.

In one Instagram story, she can be seen making pancakes for him, while in a video shared by him, the two can be seen exchanging cheesy dialogues in Hindi.

Pandya also uploaded some videos of his work-out routine during the lockdown.

Hardik has been out of action since September 2019 due to a back injury. The all-rounder was set to make his international return against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. However, due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the series was called-off.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis.