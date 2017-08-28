 
Hardik Pandya's Special Message For 'King Of Yorkers' On His Birthday

Updated: 28 August 2017 17:29 IST

Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday.

Pandya, who is currently on the tour of Sri Lanka, took to Twitter to wish the unorthodox pacer. © AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday wished the Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday. Pandya, who is currently on the tour of Sri Lanka, took to Twitter to wish the unorthodox pacer. Pandya posted a selfie with Malinga and termed the Sri Lankan the king of yorkers. "Happy birthday to the ever smiling king of yorkers. Wishing you a great year ahead, Mali," Pandya's tweet read.

Malinga has been with the Mumbai Indians outfit from the second edition of the Indian Premier League. On the other hand, Pandya made his IPL debut with the three-time champions in 2015. Malinga, who started playing IPL in 2009, has played 110 matches and claimed 154 wickets in the cash-rich league.

The 34-year-old has played 202 ODIs for Sri Lanka, claiming 299 wickets at an average of 28.73. He has 7 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who scored a match-winning century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, also wished Malinga on his birthday. "A true match winner that every captain would love to have in his team,done it so often for his country & #MI.Happy birthday Lasith Malinga," Rohit wrote. Wishing the Sri Lankan, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Happiest birthday to the slingaaaa!! Have a great one Lasith Malinga!! Great bowler and a superb human being!,".

The Sri Lankan has also featured in 30 Tests for his country. He has 101 wickets and three five-wicket hauls to his name.

After crushing Sri Lanka in the Test series 3-0, India, who are leading the five-match series 3-0, are on the verge of another series clean sweep.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Separamadu Lasith Malinga Hardik Himanshu Pandya Cricket
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya wished Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday
  • Pandya posted a selfie with Malinga
  • Malinga has played 202 ODIs for Sri Lanka, claiming 299 wickets
