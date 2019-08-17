Hardik Pandya's Lamborghini Huracan Will Definitely Make You Swoon - Watch

Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal Pandya are currently enjoying their break from cricket. Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which the brothers can be seen driving in a Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai. The car comes in Arancio Xanto colour that makes everything brighter. The Pandya brothers' swanky new toy is worth Rs 3.73 Crore (ex-showroom). The new Lamborghini Huracan Evo, launched in India in February this year, is a facelift to the supercar and now comes with more power, refreshed styling and aerodynamic upgrades. The Lamborghini Huracan first arrived in India in 2014 soon after its global launch and the facelifted comes five years later as the model reaches its midlife cycle. The supercar competes against the Mercedes-AMG GTR, Porsche 911, Ferrari 488 GTB and the likes.