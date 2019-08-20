 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Hardik Pandya's Babysitting Video Rules Internet

Updated: 20 August 2019 15:40 IST

Hardik Pandya's video won the Internet over in no time as the netizens found it to be very cute and flooded the post with great replies.

Watch: Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has been given an extended break post a hectic World Cup campaign. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya, India's premier all-rounder across formats, is enjoying his time off the field after the World Cup 2019. Despite being away from the action in the middle, Hardik is stealing all the limelight through his social media posts. Recently, the Mumbai Indians player posted cute videos on Instagram in which he is babysitting and making a baby laugh. "Babysitting Sunday For #thatcricketguy @jatin_sapru," Hardik captioned the video. While other Indian players have returned to the field, Hardik has been given an extended break post a hectic World Cup campaign, which ended with India losing in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

Babysitting Sunday For #thatcricketguy @jatin_sapru

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik's videos won the Internet over in no time as netizens found it to be very cute and flooded the post with lovely replies.

Not just Hardik but his elder brother Krunal Pandya also attracted eyeballs when he posted a video last week wherein he was singing with Hardik.

"Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri Kolaveri Di at the Pandya music studio @hardikpandya7," Krunal had tweeted.

Last week Hardik and Krunal gathered headlines once again when a picture of them riding a Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai surfaced online.

While Hardik was given a break from the full Caribbean tour, Krunal was included in the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad.

Krunal made full use of the opportunity and impressed everyone with his all-round skills, for which he even got the player of the series award.

Krunal played a crucial role in India's 3-0 win over the West Indies in T20Is.

Hardik is expected to return when India host South Africa in September. India are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number for T20Is against South Africa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya is enjoying his time off the field after the World Cup 2019
  • Hardik is stealing all the limelight through his social media posts
  • Hardik Pandya's babysitting videos won internet over in no time
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's Lamborghini Huracan Will Definitely Make You Swoon - Watch
Watch: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Team Up For "Pandya Music Studio"
Watch: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Team Up For "Pandya Music Studio"
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India's Squad For West Indies Tour
Hardik Pandya Faces Injury Scare During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
Hardik Pandya Faces Injury Scare During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
Watch: MS Dhoni Dances With Ziva, Celebrates Birthday With Sakshi, Hardik Pandya
Watch: MS Dhoni Dances With Ziva, Celebrates Birthday With Sakshi, Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.