Hardik Pandya has been one of the most active cricket stars on social media during the ongoing break from the game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hardik Pandya took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable picture with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic and their dogs. "Family," Hardik Pandya captioned the image while tagging their stylists and photographer. Soon after the 26-year-old all-rounder shared the photo on Instagram, fans flooded the post with heart-warming messages for the couple.

"Favourite couple," a fan wrote along with multiple heart emojis.

"Very cute family," another one joined in.

Last month, Hardik took to social media to share a picture with Natasa and revealed that the couple are expecting a baby.

The couple announced the news about their engagement via an Instagram post on January 1.

Recently, the all-rounder has been sharing his workout videos and challenging his teammates including the India captain Virat Kohli to match his modification of push-ups.

Hardik missed out on India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year due to a back injury.

The all-rounder was set to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but Hardik's wait to return to action was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponed the cash-rich league as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus.

Some Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shardul Thakur have started outdoor training but when will cricket return in India is still unclear due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.