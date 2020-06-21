Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and on Sunday, the Team India all-rounder impressed one and all with a video of performing hop push-ups on Instagram. Challenging his cricketer brother Krunal Pandya to do the same exercise, Hardik Pandya captioned the video: "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers." While Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic posted flexed biceps emoji in the comments section, Bollywood actresses Saiyami Kher and Karishma Tanna were left stunned by the cricketer's "insane" excercise.

"This is insane @hardikpandya93," said Saiyami, while Karishma commented: "How did u do this? Wow".

Last month, Pandya announced that he and his fiance Natasa are expecting a "new life". He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and well-wishers.

Pandya uploaded a series of photos, the first of which shows them both cradling her baby bump. "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," he captioned the photos on Instagram.

"Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added.

On Sunday, he shared a picture of himself posing with a "toy for the baby" on his Instagram story.

Pandya had announced his engagement with the Serbian actress on January 1. The couple frequently shares pictures and videos of each other on social media.