Hardik Pandya Tweets Parineeti Chopra. Focus On Cricket, Says Twitter

Hardik Pandya is currently part of the Indian side in all three formats.

Hardik Pandya is currently part of the Indian side in all three formats. © AFP

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent tweet to actor Parineeti Chopra gained a lot of traction on social media. The nature of the exchange between the two fueled talks of a blossoming romance. It all started after Parineeti posted a photo of a bicycle with the caption, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!!". While there were multiple replies to the post, that of Hardik gained all the attention. "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood and Cricket link,"he wrote. "Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!," was Parineeti's reply to the cricketer, who went on to retweet it.

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Considering it is extremely rare for cricketers to communicate with female actors on social networking sites, the Pandya-Parineeti Twitter exchange led to fans floating several theories. While Parineeti's followers seemed excited, fans of Pandya asked him to focus on cricket for now.

ladka heroine k upar lattu ho chuka hai. game pe dhyan de bhai. — Liku Manahira ?? (@LikuManahira) September 2, 2017

bhai NO hai click me ,cricket pe dhyan do 2019me apsehi ummide hai,is bar to bach gaye paki — kiran patil (@kirankpatil18) September 3, 2017

Bhai focous on your game.otherwise you will loose everything you gained. — Bireswar Mishra (@alex_bireswar) September 3, 2017

Bhai hardhik bhoat zaldi me hey Kay Abhi to bhoat fhemas hona baki hai ... apne game dhyan dena nahi to 2019 wc bhot door ki bat hai... — @godgemanoj (@godgemanoj1) September 4, 2017

Playing par dhyan dijiye pandya g — Niraj singh rajput (@Nirajsi90707289) September 4, 2017

Some felt the duo were indulging in a marketing gimmick.

Or maybe it's just a build up for an advertisement — ? (@ThePerfectMess_) September 4, 2017

Yep feel the same. Too much of drama for an advertisement ?? — N. (@sIyaapaaa) September 4, 2017

They weren't entirely wrong.

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here's the real story behind my new partner ???? pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Pandya is widely regarded as among the most exciting cricketers in the world at the moment. After making a mark in limited-overs cricketer, Pandya scored his maiden Test ton in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

"If he stays grounded I am sure we will see him being compared to the legendary Kapil Dev in the times to come," chief selector MSK Prasad said after Pandya hit his maiden Test ton that had as many as seven huge sixes.