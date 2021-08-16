Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches. And since there's still some time before the tournament resumes, it seems he is loving his stay there. Pandya, who is an integral part of India's limited-overs set-up, is not with the squad which is playing the five-match Test series in England. He recently featured in the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka where Shikhar Dhawwan led the Indian team.

On Sunday, he posted on Instagram a photograph, sitting behind a huge dining table. The all-rounder was wearing a Panama hat and a blue shirt, paired with sneakers.

"Best food and best vibe. @gudeepizzacafe," he captioned the picture. Posted about 12 hours ago, the picture had already been liked by nearly 714,000 people.

Placed in front of him was a lavish spread, while Pandya, all smiles, had a knife and fork in his hands. Fans reacted with heart emojis to the picture.

In another post, the aggressive batsman shared a mirror selfie in the same attire. The caption read: "Old town road."

Pandya also seems to be in love with his Panama hat. In his last three posts on Instagram, he is seen wearing it. On Saturday, in a post with multiple slides, captioned "Out and about", the all-rounder is seen enjoying the beauty of UAE. The post has garnered 1.2 million likes.

Considered one of the best modern-day all-rounders in ODIs and T20s, Pandya will next feature for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which is all set to resume in Dubai from September 19.

The Rohit Sharma-led team, currently on the fourth spot, will face Chennai Super Kings who are second on the points table.

In 87 matches, Pandya has scored 1401 runs in IPL at a strike rate of over 157. He has also picked 42 wickets at an average of 31.26.